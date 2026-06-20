Ancelotti stays calm as Brazil beats Haiti 3-0 at World Cup

Ancelotti’s calm on the sideline matched Brazil’s control in a 3-0 win over Haiti, a result that moved the Seleção ahead of Morocco on goal difference.

Carlo Ancelotti watched Brazil’s 3-0 win over Haiti with the same calm that has defined his career, and Brazil played like a side taking cues from that steadiness. In Philadelphia Stadium, the Seleção handled the pressure of a World Cup group match that mattered for both the bracket and the mood around the team.

Matheus Cunha scored twice, in the 23rd and 36th minutes, and Vinícius Jr. added the third in first-half stoppage time, giving Brazil the margin it needed before halftime. The result lifted Brazil above Morocco on goal difference at the top of Group C and left Haiti without a path to the knockout rounds.

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For Ancelotti, the performance offered a clear example of how his low-drama approach is being translated into Brazil’s decision-making under pressure. Rather than the emotional swings often associated with national-team football, Brazil stayed measured after a discreet start to the tournament and found control through structure and patience. That mattered against a Haiti side playing in its first World Cup since 1974, back on the global stage after 52 years away.

The timing of the match also underlined its importance. Brazil entered the contest looking to reset after an uneven opening to the tournament, with a meeting against Scotland in Miami up next. Against Haiti, there was no need for panic or stylistic overcorrection. Brazil moved the ball with purpose, stayed organized when the game called for restraint and trusted the plan Ancelotti had set from the bench.

Photo by Juliano Ferreira

That composure is central to the project the Italian has built since taking charge in May 2025. He became the first permanent foreign coach of the Seleção, and the Confederação Brasileira de Futebol extended his contract until 2030 in May 2026, a sign that Brazil sees the broader structure as much as the results. The win over Haiti did not settle the tournament, but it did show how Ancelotti’s authority can steady a team in a high-stakes setting.

Amarhgil via Wikimedia Commons (Attribution)

Haiti’s return also gave the match added weight beyond the scoreline. Brazil did what it needed to do, but the game was shaped by two realities at once: a heavyweight side trying to regain momentum and an underdog nation back at the World Cup after a long absence. On this night, Brazil’s calm was the sharper force.