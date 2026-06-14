Ancelotti's Brazil under pressure after tense World Cup debut against Morocco

Brazil's debut against Morocco sharpened the question Ancelotti cannot escape: talent is expected, but a favorite judged on trophies must prove more than promise.

Brazil’s first World Cup step under Carlo Ancelotti came with the kind of tension that makes a group-stage opener feel like an exam. Morocco, a semifinalist in Qatar 2022, gave the Seleção a test worthy of the tournament’s most watched early match, and the bigger issue was not whether Brazil could entertain, but whether it looked like a side ready to live up to its own standard.

That standard is severe. Brazil is the only country to have played in every World Cup, and this tournament is built around its longest-running ambition: a sixth title, 24 years after the last one. FIFA had already framed Brazil against Morocco as one of the most attractive clashes in the first phase, and the setting only added weight, with the 2026 World Cup spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States and expanded to 48 teams for the first time.

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Ancelotti arrived in mid-2025 and became the first foreign coach to lead Brazil into a World Cup, a detail that made the opening match about more than tactics. Brazil announced its 26-man squad with Neymar Jr. back after not being called since 2023, a reminder that the coach is trying to balance legacy, form and expectation in the same dressing room. Vinicius Jr., Marquinhos and Danilo are part of that core, but talent alone does not settle the argument for a country that judges itself by trophies.

Photo by Juliano Ferreira

That is where Dunga’s voice hangs over the moment. The 1994 champion has kept stressing the need for meticulous preparation and the high cost of winning a World Cup, a message that fits the pressure around this Brazil team. Danilo described the new phase as a “renascimento táctico,” underscoring the desire for a reset. But a tactical rebirth is only meaningful if it produces a team that can control games when the stakes rise, not just one that looks sharp in flashes.

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Brazil’s schedule leaves no time to linger. Haiti awaited in Philadelphia on June 19, followed by Scotland in Miami on June 24. Against Morocco, the question was never simply whether Brazil still had talent. It was whether Ancelotti’s Brazil could already meet the harsher definition of good enough that title favorites are forced to satisfy.