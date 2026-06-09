Ancora builds stake in Ashland, pushes specialty chemicals company to sell

Ancora says Ashland could be worth about 31% more in a sale, setting up a test of whether a mid-cap chemicals company is better broken up than left alone.

Ancora Alternatives has put Ashland Inc. back in the market’s activist crosshairs, building a significant stake and pressing the specialty chemicals company to put itself up for sale. The hedge fund’s argument is blunt: Ashland could be worth about $76 a share in a transaction, roughly 31% above the stock’s then-current level near $57.50, a gap that underscores how aggressively activists are challenging the value of stand-alone industrial companies.

The timing is deliberate. Ashland’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 results gave the campaign fresh ammunition, even though sales rose 1% to $482 million. Net income fell to $16 million from $31 million a year earlier, and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations dropped to $0.32 from $0.63. The quarter ended March 31, 2026, and management said growth came from Personal Care, while Life Sciences held up and Specialty Additives stabilized. That mix suggests a company with durable niches, but also one still working through a difficult operating environment.

Ancora’s case is that those businesses would be more valuable in someone else’s hands, or after a breakup, than inside a mid-cap public company that has struggled to convert its portfolio into a stronger share price. Ashland serves customers ranging from L’Oréal and The Estée Lauder Companies to Pfizer, and its businesses reach pharmaceuticals, personal care, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage and nutraceuticals. For strategic buyers, that portfolio offers several attractions at once: recurring demand in beauty and life sciences, specialty formulations with customer lock-in, and a global footprint that already generates more than half of fiscal 2025 net sales outside North America.

The pressure also lands as Ashland has been trying to improve on its own. In July 2025, it said it was advancing a $60 million manufacturing network optimization plan, including consolidation and profitability initiatives tied to facilities such as Hopewell, Virginia, after closing plants in New Jersey. That kind of self-help can buy time with investors, but it can also invite a sharper question: if a company is already reshaping its footprint, why not test whether a buyer would pay more for the pieces than the market is valuing the whole?

Ashland’s market capitalization in June 2026 was only about $2.57 billion to $2.71 billion, small enough that a sale or strategic combination could be executed without the complexity that dogs larger chemical groups. That is why this fight matters beyond one balance sheet. If Ancora wins traction, Ashland would become another example of investors arguing that in chemicals, scale alone is no longer the answer and that value may be unlocked only when management stops defending independence and starts shopping the business.