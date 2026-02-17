Anderson Cooper Departs 60 Minutes After 20 Years

Anderson Cooper is stepping down from '60 Minutes' after two decades, marking a major change for the acclaimed news program amid wider shifts at CBS News.

Anderson Cooper, the veteran journalist and anchor, is set to depart '60 Minutes' after a two-decade tenure, according to reports from The Washington Post and The Guardian. His exit comes at a pivotal moment for CBS News, which is currently experiencing organizational changes and internal challenges.

Cooper's Two Decades on '60 Minutes'

Since joining '60 Minutes' in the mid-2000s, Anderson Cooper has become one of the program's most recognized contributors. Over his tenure, Cooper reported on a wide range of topics, from international conflicts to major domestic stories, adding to the show's reputation for rigorous investigative journalism. His work contributed to the program's standing as one of the most acclaimed news magazines in television history, with numerous accolades including Emmy Awards and Peabody Awards.

Cooper's reporting style—known for its directness and empathy—helped shape the tone of the program during a period of significant change in the broadcast news landscape. His investigative pieces and in-depth interviews often became talking points for viewers and industry observers alike. An archive of his contributions can be found in the CBS News Contributor Archive, highlighting the breadth of his work over the years.

Context: Change and Turmoil at CBS News

The timing of Cooper's departure coincides with reported "turmoil" at CBS News. While details remain sparse, The Guardian and The Washington Post indicate that this period has been marked by internal reorganization, leadership transitions, and industry-wide pressures as network news adapts to a rapidly evolving media landscape. According to a Pew Research Center analysis, network news programs—including '60 Minutes'—have faced challenges in maintaining viewership in the age of digital streaming and shifting audience habits.

Despite these challenges, '60 Minutes' has remained a fixture near the top of U.S. television ratings. Nielsen data consistently places the program among the most-watched news shows, reflecting its enduring appeal and the loyalty of its audience.

Legacy and Industry Impact

contributed more than 200 stories to '60 Minutes' over 20 years. The program has won dozens of Emmy Awards and multiple Peabody Awards during his tenure.

'60 Minutes' continues to rank among the top 10 most-watched shows in the U.S. each year.

Looking Ahead

Cooper's departure marks the end of an era for '60 Minutes' and raises questions about the program's direction as CBS News navigates ongoing changes. Industry watchers will be looking to see how the show's producers respond—both in their choice of future correspondents and in adapting content for a changing audience.

For viewers and colleagues alike, Cooper's legacy at '60 Minutes' is defined by a commitment to thorough reporting and storytelling, setting a high bar for future contributors. As the landscape of network news continues to shift, '60 Minutes' faces the challenge of evolving while preserving the tradition of excellence that journalists like Anderson Cooper helped to shape.