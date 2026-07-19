Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arrested in Miami on extradition request

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami on a sealed U.S. warrant as Britain sought their extradition on rape and trafficking charges. The case now spans the U.S., U.K. and Romania.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were taken into custody in Miami on a sealed U.S. Marshals Service warrant as British prosecutors moved to extradite the brothers on rape and trafficking charges. Andrew Tate, 38, and Tristan Tate, 36, were arrested Saturday, putting two dual U.S.-U.K. citizens back at the center of a case that now runs through three countries.

A sealed warrant is kept out of public view until it is executed, a step often used in sensitive investigations so a target is not alerted before an arrest. In this case, U.S. authorities carried out the warrant in Miami while Britain pressed ahead with its effort to bring the brothers back to face charges tied to allegations that they raped and trafficked women between 2010 and 2017.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorized 21 criminal charges against the brothers, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking. British prosecutors said those counts would be pursued once Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are returned to the United Kingdom, where the case has already been through years of legal maneuvering.

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Romania remains part of that legal picture. The brothers were allowed to leave Romania in February 2025 after prosecutors lifted a two-year travel ban, but Romanian officials said the case there had not been dropped. A Romanian court had already approved Britain’s extradition request in March 2024, then delayed surrendering Andrew Tate until Romanian proceedings were finished.

The Florida attorney general’s office has opened its own criminal investigation into the brothers, and investigators have issued search warrants and subpoenas. That creates another layer of pressure in a case already shaped by extradition requests, cross-border evidence gathering and overlapping prosecutorial authority.

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The Tate brothers have spent years building a large social media following around messages of wealth, male dominance and misogyny, which made them highly polarizing before the latest arrest. Their legal exposure now extends beyond online notoriety: British prosecutors have made clear that the extradition fight is aimed at serious criminal charges, while Florida investigators continue to examine whether separate offenses were committed in the state.