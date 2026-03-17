Andrews Launches New Campaign for Virginia’s 10th District

Former candidate Mike Andrews has announced another run for Virginia's 10th Congressional District, seeking to represent the region in Washington.

Mike Andrews has officially announced a renewed campaign for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, marking his intent to once again seek a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The announcement, first reported by the Loudoun Times-Mirror, signals Andrews’ continued commitment to representing one of Northern Virginia’s most dynamic and competitive regions.

Background on Virginia’s 10th Congressional District

The Virginia 10th Congressional District covers a significant portion of Northern Virginia, including areas in Loudoun, Prince William, and Fairfax counties. The district has seen rapid population growth and increasing diversity, as highlighted by recent U.S. Census Bureau data.

Population: Over 800,000 residents, making it one of the largest districts in the state.

Diversity: The district is known for its mix of suburban and urban communities, with a growing number of minority and immigrant populations.

Economy: Residents benefit from proximity to the nation’s capital, with many working in technology, government, and related fields.

Recent Electoral History and District Dynamics

Virginia’s 10th has a reputation as a highly competitive swing district. In recent cycles, it has seen tight races between Democratic and Republican candidates. The Virginia Public Access Project notes that the district has shifted politically in the past decade, with Democrats making significant gains in both congressional and local races. Recent election results in Loudoun County—a key area within the district—reflect high voter engagement and turnout rates.

Andrews’ Previous Campaigns and Policy Focus

Andrews is no stranger to the 10th District race, having previously sought the seat in past election cycles. While his earlier efforts did not result in a win, he established himself as a voice on several local issues, including:

Transportation infrastructure improvements

Support for small businesses and tech sector growth

Education funding and school safety

Addressing suburban development and housing costs

His renewed bid is expected to revisit these themes, as the district continues to grapple with the challenges brought by rapid growth and demographic shifts.

What to Watch in the Upcoming Race

With Andrews entering the race again, the field for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District is beginning to take shape. Key factors influencing the campaign will include:

Fundraising and campaign finance, with official data available from the Federal Election Commission.

Endorsements from local civic leaders, organizations, and party officials.

Voter concerns on issues such as transportation, education, and economic growth.

Shifting demographics, as reflected in the latest Census data, which may influence campaign strategies and policy priorities.

As the campaign season progresses, voters in Virginia’s 10th District will have the opportunity to hear from Andrews and other candidates on their vision for the region. For more on the district’s history, demographics, and past election outcomes, readers can explore Ballotpedia’s comprehensive background and Congress.gov’s official records.

Looking Ahead

Andrews’ announcement marks a significant early development in what is expected to be a closely watched race. As candidates declare and campaigns ramp up, the 10th District will once again serve as a bellwether for Virginia’s political landscape and the evolving priorities of its diverse electorate.