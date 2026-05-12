Google introduces new 3D emoji in Android 17, marking a definitive shift away from the beloved blob designs and embracing modern visuals.

Google has unveiled a fresh wave of emoji with the rollout of Android 17, featuring a redesigned visual style that puts an end to speculation over the return of its iconic blob emoji. As reported by 9to5Google and highlighted in Google's official announcement, the update cements Google's commitment to a modern, expressive emoji set, leaving the distinctive blob era firmly in the past.

Google’s New 3D Emoji Approach

The latest emoji update for Android 17 introduces a striking 3D design, aiming to enhance expressiveness and visual clarity across devices. According to Google's official blog post, these new emoji are crafted to offer more nuanced emotions and improved accessibility.

The update covers all emoji standardized in Unicode Emoji List v15.1, ensuring compatibility and consistency across platforms.

Google’s design team focused on rendering details like shading, depth, and subtle facial expressions, distinguishing the new emoji from previous flat iterations.

Images released in the gallery showcase vibrant colors and playful animations, with a clear emphasis on modern aesthetics.

Blob Emoji: A Nostalgic Farewell

The return of the blob emoji has been a recurring wish among Android enthusiasts. However, 9to5Google confirms that Google is "clearly never bringing back the blobs," referencing both the official gallery and Google's statement. The blob emoji, once a hallmark of Android’s identity, were phased out several years ago in favor of designs that aligned more closely with Unicode standards and cross-platform consistency.

For those interested in the history and fandom surrounding blob emoji, Emojipedia details their quirky appeal and the timeline of their removal from Google’s emoji set.

Emoji Standardization and Compatibility

Android 17’s emoji update is based on Unicode 15.1, the latest standard that governs emoji codepoints, sequences, and official names. This move ensures that Android users can access the newest emoji approved by the Unicode Consortium, including cultural symbols, gestures, and expanded skin tone options. Technical details can be explored in the Unicode Emoji Data Files, which document the scope of this release.

Google’s emoji now match the Unicode 15.1 set, reducing discrepancies between Android and other platforms.

The new designs appear across Google apps, messaging platforms, and system-level keyboards.

User Reception and Platform Trends

The shift toward 3D emoji follows broader industry trends, with Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft embracing richer, more detailed visuals. While nostalgia for the blob era lingers, Google's latest update is intended to improve cross-platform communication and accessibility. The gallery released by Google demonstrates the versatility of the new designs, with particular attention to clarity at different sizes and screen resolutions.

What’s Next for Android Emoji?

With Android 17, Google signals its intention to keep pace with Unicode’s evolving standards and user expectations. The new emoji set is expected to roll out to devices in the coming weeks, with updates to Google’s Emoji List reflecting these changes. While blob emoji remain a fond memory, the focus is now on expressive, accessible, and universally recognized symbols.

As emoji continue to shape digital communication, Google’s redesign in Android 17 reaffirms its role as a leader in emoji innovation and standardization—though the blob legacy will live on in fan communities and nostalgia galleries.