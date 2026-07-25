Andy Burnham enters Downing Street, vows circuit-breaker for Britain

Burnham took over from Sir Keir Starmer after a rapid handover at No 10, then promised a “circuit-breaker for Britain” and new cost-of-living measures on Tuesday.

Andy Burnham entered Downing Street after a compressed transfer of power that put his first governing choices under immediate scrutiny. He replaced Sir Keir Starmer as prime minister after becoming Labour leader on 17 July, when he secured the backing of 379 Labour MPs and 23 affiliate organisations.

The day began outside 10 Downing Street with Starmer’s final address as prime minister, then moved to Buckingham Palace, where Burnham and Starmer visited King Charles. Burnham returned to Westminster as the Makerfield MP before stepping into No 10, a sequence that underlined how quickly Labour moved from leadership contest to government.

In his first speech as prime minister, Burnham said he wanted a “circuit-breaker for Britain” and promised “some of the biggest changes the country had seen in 40 years.” He also pledged to “help people to live well” and said new cost-of-living measures would be announced on his second day in office, a signal that the new administration wanted to show movement immediately, not after a long policy settling-in period.

AI-generated illustration

That urgency was part of the test around Burnham’s first week. Rachel Reeves warned him before the handover that he needed a “worked-through plan” because “governing is hard in Britain” and he would face “challenges and shocks.” Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader, dismissed Burnham as a “people pleaser” with “airy fairy” plans and said he was not aware of the country’s priorities. Lucy Powell, Labour’s deputy leader, took the opposite view, saying Burnham would “radically rewrite” the political and economic model for the country.

The pace of the transition left little room for a soft launch. Labour allies described Burnham as a winner, while inside the party there was an expectation that he could reset politics after Starmer. BBC coverage of the handover described a “massive scramble behind the scenes” as Burnham’s team raced to show it had a fully worked-through plan from day one.

Department of Health via Wikimedia Commons (OGL v1.0)

Burnham also inherited the symbolism of instability: he was the fourth prime minister in five years. His first days in office were less about projection than proof, with the cost-of-living package due on Tuesday and the government already being judged on whether its promises could survive contact with power.