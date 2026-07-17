Andy Burnham promises biggest change in British politics in 40 years

Andy Burnham promised the biggest change in British politics in 40 years, with a Manchester-based "No 10 North" team and a 10-year mission.

Andy Burnham said he would deliver the biggest change in British politics in 40 years after being confirmed as Labour’s new leader, pitching himself as the man who could bring "hope back" to working class communities across the UK. In a speech to Labour MPs and supporters, the former mayor of Greater Manchester said the political class had "turned its back" on those communities and that he had a plan for government.

Labour’s ruling body has set out a timetable for electing a new leader that could install Sir Keir Starmer’s replacement as early as 17 July, and Burnham could become prime minister in less than a month if he remains the only MP in the race. He returned to Parliament last month after winning the Makerfield by-election. Burnham has tried and failed to become prime minister twice before.

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Source: fox4kc.com

Burnham said he would unveil a "No 10 North" team based in Manchester that would "oversee the biggest rebalancing of power our country has ever seen", alongside a 10-year mission to raise living standards. The plan would give mayors more power and shift authority away from London, extending the approach Burnham developed over a decade as mayor of Greater Manchester. He would also spend some of his working week in Manchester if he becomes prime minister.

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Scottish Government via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Burnham could replace Rachel Reeves as chancellor and offer her a more junior cabinet role, although a spokesperson said no decisions had been made. Lisa Nandy said Labour under Burnham would be "faster and bolder", while Burnham said there was "some room" for movement on tax, suggesting business rates on warehouses could rise to pay for tax cuts for pubs and some high street businesses. Sir Keir Starmer met Burnham for talks as he sought an "orderly" transition of power, and Wes Streeting backed Burnham after Burnham confirmed he would stand.