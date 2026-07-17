Andy Burnham set to become Labour leader and next prime minister by Monday

Burnham’s 349 MP nominations left Labour’s leadership contest settled, after Starmer told King Charles III he would quit and hand over power.

Andy Burnham secured the backing of 349 Labour MPs, leaving his path to the leadership mathematically impossible to overturn and putting him on course to enter Downing Street after Sir Keir Starmer’s exit. Starmer had already said he would quit as Labour Party leader, told King Charles III, and said he did not believe he was best placed to lead Labour into the next general election.

The handover now runs through Labour’s internal machinery. The party’s ruling body opened nominations on 9 July and closed them by the summer recess on 16 July, a timetable that can install a new leader as early as 1 August. Burnham’s rise accelerated after he won the Makerfield by-election, a result that triggered fresh pressure on Starmer to set out a timetable for leaving Downing Street.

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Burnham’s route back to Westminster was cleared by Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee, which allowed him to run in the Makerfield contest. He now sits as the MP for Makerfield after more than a decade away from Westminster as mayor of Greater Manchester, a period that has shaped the decentralising pitch he is expected to take into government.

The collapse of any serious challenge has narrowed the field around Burnham. Wes Streeting chose to back him rather than run against him, while Al Carns ruled out a leadership bid and urged Labour to unite behind Burnham. Nick Thomas-Symonds and Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens have also publicly backed him, underscoring how quickly the party’s senior ranks have aligned behind a successor.

Photo by Andras Stefuca

Burnham has already met Starmer since the Makerfield by-election and has been granted access to civil service briefings, a sign that the transfer of authority is already under way. His first appointments and early decisions will be read as the clearest signal yet of the government he intends to run, particularly after he pledged to give more autonomy to local leaders and set out an economic vision rooted in his experience in Greater Manchester.

Rwendland via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The wider political significance is stark. Burnham’s ascent would make the United Kingdom’s seventh leader in less than a decade, a pace of turnover that has left Downing Street in near-constant reset mode. If the timetable holds, the succession from Starmer to Burnham will be completed within days, and the shape of Burnham’s first team will define the opening phase of his premiership.