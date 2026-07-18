Andy Burnham is poised to take No 10 after Labour MPs backed him, while his push to shift power locally and scrutiny of his wife are shaping the story.

Andy Burnham was set to become the UK’s prime minister next week after the vast majority of Labour MPs nominated the former Greater Manchester mayor to replace Sir Keir Starmer. He will take over from Starmer as Labour leader on Friday, placing him on course to become the 59th prime minister and, if the handover completes, the first Andy in No 10.

Burnham’s rise has been built on a rapid return to Westminster. He won the Makerfield by-election last month and was back in Parliament only weeks after years away from the Commons while serving as mayor of Greater Manchester. His comeback has also carried a strong regional pitch: at the People’s History Museum in Manchester on Monday, June 29, 2026, he set out a 10-year plan to transform Britain’s economy and pledged to give away a chunk of power to local governments if he becomes UK leader.

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That message has become central to the way his ascent is being framed. Burnham has said more power should go to local government, and he has presented that shift as part of a wider effort to restore hope. The contrast in coverage has been stark, with some papers leaning into the symbolism of a northern politician returning from local government to the center of national power, while others have taken a sharper line on the personal and political disputes gathering around him before he even enters No 10.

BBC reporting has underscored the regional significance of his rise, saying he will be the first UK prime minister born in the north of England for more than half a century. It has also tracked the role of Marie-France van Heel, who was at his side as he became Labour leader and was once described as “the coolest girl in college” when she first started dating Burnham. Burnham has separately called claims linking her finances to the Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone plan “disgraceful”.

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The result is a premiership taking shape in public before it begins: a Labour handover on Friday, a move into Downing Street next week, and a political story already being defined by devolution, regional identity and the fight over the terms of his comeback.