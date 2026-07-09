Andy Burnham unopposed to replace Keir Starmer as Labour leader

Al Carns quit the Labour leadership race and backed Andy Burnham, leaving nominations open with one declared contender as Keir Starmer stayed on.

Andy Burnham was left without a serious challenger as Labour opened the nominations phase for its leadership contest, after Al Carns ruled himself out on Wednesday evening and backed the former Greater Manchester mayor. The National Executive Committee set Labour MPs’ nominations to run from Thursday 9 July to Wednesday 15 July, with candidates needing the backing of 81 MPs to stand.

Burnham’s path back to Westminster was cleared by his Makerfield by-election win on 18 June 2026, when he returned as the Labour MP for Makerfield. UK Parliament records show he won 24,927 votes, or 54.8 percent, on a turnout of 58.7 percent, giving Labour a majority of 9,231 after the seat was triggered by Josh Simons’s resignation in May 2026.

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The timetable now gives Labour little room for a drawn-out contest. The party has set an online hustings for Labour MPs on Monday 13 July, affiliated organisations’ nominations for 15 and 16 July, and a special conference on Friday 17 July to confirm the result if there is only one validly nominated candidate. Labour has also said Sir Keir Starmer will remain party leader and prime minister until the election concludes.

That combination of rules and arithmetic has sharpened the internal message around Burnham’s rise. The nomination threshold of 81 MPs is high enough to block a protest candidacy, but low enough to reward the kind of parliamentary backing Burnham appeared to have secured once Carns stepped aside. The House of Commons Library has said the constituency Labour Party and affiliate nomination stage was added after a review of Labour leadership elections in 2018, giving the party an additional check if the contest is not settled among MPs.

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Burnham has already signalled the foreign policy lines he would take if he reaches the leadership. He has said he would back NATO, keep the nuclear deterrent, preserve close ties with the United States, continue support for Ukraine and seek stronger relations with the European Union. Carns, who had been viewed as the final possible challenger, said Burnham had “earned this” and had his full backing.

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The immediate effect is that Labour’s succession debate is shaping less like a scramble and more like a managed transition. With Burnham the only declared candidate, the question inside the party has shifted from who can stop him to how far the membership, affiliates and parliamentary party already want the reset he represents.