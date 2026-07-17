Andy Burnham's plan to rebalance power and revive UK growth

Burnham’s gamble is a power shift: more local control, more regional investment, and faster visible gains. The test is whether he can beat Britain’s stagnant productivity trap.

Andy Burnham is promising the "biggest rebalancing of power our country has seen" and "good growth in every postcode." His pitch is a rewiring of the British state built around a single test: can shifting power out of Westminster and Whitehall deliver the growth Britain has missed for years? The question is how quickly that bet could show up in investment, housing, energy and pay.

The power shift at the center of the plan

Burnham wants power moved away from Westminster and Whitehall and more autonomy handed to local leaders, with Manchester positioned as a base for a proposed "No. 10 North". It would create a system where regional leaders have more control over how money is spent, which projects get priority and how local growth plans are coordinated.

Devolution has moved back to the center of British politics, the Institute for Fiscal Studies argued, while the Institute for Government argued that a new prime minister would need to act boldly, and early, to drive the regional growth agenda. Those two ideas frame the practical test of Burnham’s pitch: local government would need real powers, not just a bigger role in deciding how central government priorities are delivered.

What would actually change in the economy

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The clearest immediate shift would be in investment. A Burnham-led government would be expected to steer more public and private capital toward regions outside London, with a stronger industrial strategy built around local strengths rather than a one-size-fits-all national plan. In practice, that could mean local leaders shaping infrastructure, business support and transport links with far more authority than they have now.

Housing is another pressure point. His programme could include more council housing, which would matter because housing costs sit at the center of the cost-of-living crisis and shape how far wages go. If local authorities gain more freedom to build and plan, some of the earliest visible effects could come through faster decisions on land, planning and regeneration, though the supply of new homes would still take time to materialize.

Energy and utilities are harder to shift, but they sit inside the same political promise. Burnham’s allies have talked about cheaper utilities and lower transport costs, both of which would only become real if policy changes reach beyond rhetoric and into infrastructure, regulation and local delivery. For labor markets, the key issue is whether greater regional control can improve training, transport access and matching between workers and employers, so that people can move into better jobs without having to leave their communities.

Burnham’s Greater Manchester record is the template he wants to scale

Burnham has been Mayor of Greater Manchester since May 2017, after serving as MP for Leigh from 2001 and holding ministerial posts as Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 2007 to 2008, Culture Secretary from 2008 to 2009 and Health Secretary from 2009 to 2010. He returned to Parliament in a 2026 Makerfield by-election, putting his local and national politics back in the same frame just as his ambitions widened.

Photo by Leonid Danilov

The model he points to is Greater Manchester Combined Authority. His priorities there have included ending rough sleeping and transforming Greater Manchester into one of the greenest city regions in Europe.

In a 2022 Harvard interview, he described his parliamentary experience as rooted in Leigh, a former mining Red Wall constituency. That connection helps explain why his language emphasizes "good growth" in every postcode rather than growth concentrated in a few prosperous places.

The economic backdrop is still weak

Burnham would inherit an economy that has struggled to break out of stagnation. Productivity growth is close to a standstill and real incomes have barely moved, while the cost-of-living crisis continues to squeeze households. The Office for Budget Responsibility’s latest Economic and Fiscal Outlook, published on 26 March 2025, and the Office for National Statistics GDP releases set the baseline for that weakness.

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UK GDP grew by just 0.1% in the final quarter of 2025, and a Trading Economics summary of official data put growth at 0.6% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2026. That is expansion, but only just, and it leaves little room for political rhetoric to disguise how fragile the recovery remains.

The fiscal bind could define how far the plan goes

The biggest constraint is money. High debt-interest spending, tight public finances and pledges not to raise the main rates of income tax, National Insurance or VAT sharply limit the easy revenue options. That makes the promise of more council housing, cheaper utilities, lower transport costs, greater devolution and a full industrial strategy much harder to finance without cuts elsewhere or a looser interpretation of fiscal rules.

His relationship with Keir Starmer could leave him trapped by policies already set before him, even as he tries to carve out a different political identity.