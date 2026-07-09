Anker Soundcore Boom 2 drops to $69.99 at Woot

Woot knocked the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 down to $69.99, below Soundcore’s own $90.99 price. The black model ships July 15-17.

Woot is selling the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 for $69.99 through July 10, a 46% cut from its $129.99 regular price. The black model is on offer, shipping is estimated for July 15-17, and Woot is limiting orders to two per customer.

That price makes the Boom 2 most appealing for poolside listeners, weekend travelers, and casual listeners who want louder outdoor sound without paying above $100. Soundcore launched the speaker on March 6, 2024, and positions it as a 2.1-channel portable Bluetooth speaker with BassUp 2.0, a setup the company says pushes output from 60W to 80W Max Booming Sound.

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The feature list goes well beyond the usual small travel speaker. Soundcore says the Boom 2 is IPX7 waterproof and floatable, offers up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge, includes a built-in power bank for topping off a phone, and supports PartyCast 2.0 for linking more than 100 speakers. It also has customizable Pro EQ through the Soundcore app and built-in RGB light effects, which makes it a better fit for patios, campsites, and backyard gatherings than for a quiet desk setup.

The markdown is also more compelling because the speaker is still being sold higher elsewhere. Soundcore’s U.S. product page currently lists the Boom 2 at $90.99, down from $139.99, putting Woot’s price well below the maker’s own discount. In a segment where many speakers under $100 are stripped-down, compact models, that gap helps explain why this deal stands out.

Independent reviews have leaned into the same outdoor-first identity. RTINGS said the Boom 2 is IPX7 rated and that the manufacturer advertises it can float on water. SoundGuys described it as a bass-heavy party speaker with customizable dual LED lights and a floatable design. That profile makes it a strong buy for people who want thump, waterproofing, and party features, but less compelling for anyone chasing a refined, neutral sound signature.