Ann Widdecombe, former Conservative minister and Brexit champion, dies aged 78

Former Tory minister Ann Widdecombe, who became a Brexit Party MEP and Reform UK voice, died aged 78 after a career that spanned Westminster and TV.

Ann Widdecombe, the former Conservative minister who later became one of the most recognisable faces of Brexit-era populist conservatism, died aged 78. Her agents, Cloud 9 Management, announced the death and asked that the family’s wishes not be contacted at this time be respected.

Widdecombe’s parliamentary career stretched from 1987 to 2010, when she represented Maidstone and later Maidstone and The Weald. She served in John Major’s government, including as Minister of State for Prisons from 1995 to 1997, and later sat in William Hague’s shadow cabinet. That made her a familiar Conservative presence in the House of Commons before she re-emerged years later as a sharper critic of the party’s direction.

Her second political act came with the Brexit Party. Widdecombe joined Nigel Farage’s movement in 2019 and sat as an MEP for South West England from 2 July 2019 to 31 January 2020, taking her into the European Parliament at the height of the Brexit battle. In 2023 she rejoined Reform UK and served as the party’s Immigration and Justice spokesperson until 2026, cementing her place in the hard-edged, socially conservative wing of the right.

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That later phase made Widdecombe more than a retired minister returning to commentary. She became a public symbol of the shift that carried parts of the Conservative base away from the old One Nation model and toward a politics defined by Euroscepticism, tougher rhetoric on immigration and a confrontational style. Obituary coverage repeatedly cast her as a leading pro-Brexit and socially conservative figure, a reputation sharpened by her combative manner and plain-spoken interventions.

Widdecombe was also a television personality, which broadened her reach well beyond Westminster. She appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, reached week 10 and was voted off before the semi-finals. Eight years later she finished as runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother, behind Courtney Act. The move from ministerial office to primetime entertainment helped fix her in the public mind as a politician who never disappeared from view.

A convert from Anglicanism to Catholicism, Widdecombe remained a distinctive figure in British public life: a Conservative minister turned Brexit champion, and a politician whose career tracked the ideological changes that reshaped the British right over four decades.