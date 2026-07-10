Ann Widdecombe remembered as outspoken Conservative politician and TV personality

Ann Widdecombe, who served 23 years in Parliament and reached Strictly's later rounds with Anton du Beke, was remembered for bluntness that cut through Westminster polish.

Downing Street said the prime minister was saddened by Ann Widdecombe’s death in July 2026, closing the life of a Conservative politician who spent 23 years in the House of Commons and later became a familiar face on BBC television. She was 78.

Widdecombe represented Maidstone and The Weald, sat in the Commons from 1987 until she left on 6 May 2010, and served as minister of state for prisons and employment in John Major’s government. In opposition she held the shadow health secretary and shadow home secretary posts, giving her a long record at the sharp end of Conservative politics.

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What set Widdecombe apart in Westminster was the way she spoke. Plenty of colleagues, whether they agreed with her or not, found her immensely likeable because she answered directly and did not try to soften what she thought. In an era that increasingly rewarded polished briefing lines and media training, her certainty on camera and in the chamber made her stand out as one of the last big personalities in the Commons.

Her public profile widened after Parliament. In 2010 she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing with Anton du Beke, survived into the later rounds and was voted off before the semi-finals. The pairing turned a former front-bench Conservative into a recognisable television figure for viewers who had never watched her on the green benches.

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Widdecombe later aligned herself with Brexit campaigning and defected to Reform UK in 2019, extending a political identity built on plain speaking beyond the Conservative Party that had carried her through Parliament. Supporters saw force and honesty in that style; opponents saw provocation. Either way, it left a mark that Westminster politics, now more scripted and carefully managed, rarely allows for anymore.