Anna Arzhanova Elected President of IWGA

Anna Arzhanova becomes the new president of the International World Games Association, marking a significant leadership transition.

Anna Arzhanova has been elected as the new president of the International World Games Association (IWGA), ushering in a new phase for the organization that oversees one of the world's largest multi-sport events outside the Olympic Games. The decision, announced by the IWGA and reported by Inside The Games, marks a notable moment in the governance of international sport.

Background on the Election

Arzhanova's election was confirmed as the outcome of the IWGA's recent General Assembly, where member federations gathered to select the next leader. Both the IWGA Executive Committee and news outlets including Inside The Games highlighted the significance of this leadership change, as Arzhanova succeeds José Perurena López, who had served as president since 2014.

Anna Arzhanova is recognized for her longstanding involvement in international sport governance, notably as president of the World Underwater Federation (CMAS) and as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

is recognized for her longstanding involvement in international sport governance, notably as president of the World Underwater Federation (CMAS) and as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The IWGA, founded in 1980, organizes The World Games, a quadrennial event showcasing sports not included in the Olympic program.

Significance of the Appointment

Arzhanova’s election is seen as a milestone for both the IWGA and international sports leadership. She becomes the first woman to hold the presidency in the organization's history—a development noted by several sports analysts. Her background combines experience in athlete advocacy, sport policy, and event administration, positioning her to lead the IWGA through its next challenges.

The detailed reporting by Inside The Games emphasizes the potential for Arzhanova to address strategic priorities such as increasing the visibility of The World Games, expanding partnerships, and adapting the event to the evolving global sports landscape.

What’s Next for the IWGA

As the newly elected president, Arzhanova will be responsible for overseeing the preparation and staging of future editions of The World Games, ensuring the continued development of non-Olympic sports, and strengthening the organization’s relationships with international federations and host cities. According to data from IWGA's annual reports, the association has been focused on transparency, innovation, and athlete-centered policies in recent years.

The World Games has grown to feature over 30 sports and attracts thousands of athletes from around the globe.

Recent editions have emphasized sustainability, gender equality, and digital engagement.

Leadership Transition and Broader Impact

As Arzhanova takes the helm, observers expect her to bring fresh perspectives to the IWGA’s mission. Her leadership comes at a time of growing interest in multi-sport events and increased competition for audience attention. The change in presidency is also expected to influence the IWGA’s collaboration with the International Olympic Committee and other sports organizations.

For more on the IWGA’s history and structure, readers can explore the background of The World Games and the list of Executive Committee members dating back to the organization’s inception.

Looking Ahead

Arzhanova’s election signals continuity and the potential for innovation as the IWGA prepares for future events and strategic initiatives. The international sports community will be watching closely to see how her vision shapes the next chapter for The World Games and the athletes it serves.