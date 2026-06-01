Anna Kendrick will direct Netflix’s adaptation of the bestselling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, marking a new chapter for both Kendrick and the beloved story.

Anna Kendrick is set to direct the highly anticipated Netflix adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, bringing Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel to the screen. The news, first reported by People.com, has generated excitement among fans of the book and the acclaimed actress-director alike.

Anna Kendrick Makes Her Directorial Debut for Netflix

Kendrick, best known for her roles in Pitch Perfect and Up in the Air, will step behind the camera for this major project. The adaptation is backed by Netflix’s ongoing investment in original content and literary adaptations, a strategy that has seen the streaming giant bring a range of bestselling novels to global audiences.

The Book’s Continued Popularity

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo has been a critical and commercial success since its publication. According to Goodreads data, the novel enjoys a strong reader rating and remains a fixture among top contemporary fiction titles. Recent NPD BookScan sales figures confirm its sustained popularity, with the book consistently ranking high in weekly sales more than five years after its release.

Netflix’s Adaptation Strategy

This project aligns with Netflix’s strategy to adapt genre-spanning bestsellers for the screen. The company’s long-term content strategy emphasizes high-profile literary properties to attract diverse audiences and drive subscriber growth. Data from Statista shows that original programming now accounts for a significant portion of Netflix’s viewership and content spending.

What Fans Can Expect

Details on casting and production schedules have yet to be released. However, the selection of Kendrick as director signals Netflix’s commitment to delivering a fresh vision for the adaptation. The book’s story—centered on the glamorous and complicated life of Old Hollywood icon Evelyn Hugo—offers rich material for cinematic treatment, with themes of fame, love, secrecy, and identity at its core.

Looking Ahead

The announcement of Kendrick’s involvement has already fueled speculation about the film’s creative direction and potential cast. With the enduring popularity of the source material and Netflix’s resources behind the project, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo adaptation is poised to be a major event for both streaming and literary communities. Fans can follow updates on the film’s progress at its official IMDb page as production develops.

As Netflix continues to leverage bestselling books for original film projects, industry watchers will be keen to see how Kendrick’s directorial vision brings Evelyn Hugo’s story to life—and whether it will match or surpass the book’s remarkable success in the streaming era.