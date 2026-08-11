Anne Hathaway claps back at fake bump rumors after premiere appearance

Anne Hathaway answered fake-bump speculation with four words after a Burbank premiere, turning a red-carpet look into a rebuke of online body scrutiny.

Anne Hathaway pushed back on speculation that her pregnancy belly was fake after wearing a cropped cape and low-rise jeans to the Aug. 9 premiere of The End of Oak Street at the Steven J. Ross Theater in Burbank, California. The red-carpet look put her baby bump on display and quickly drew posts from social media users questioning whether the belly was real.

Hathaway answered on Instagram with the caption, “Fake hair, real bump,” a line that turned the chatter back on the people fueling it. Her Instagram profile, which showed 43.9 million followers, was the platform where she addressed the reaction, and the post landed as a blunt correction rather than a lengthy explanation.

The speculation arrived as Hathaway promoted Warner Bros.’ The End of Oak Street, with Entertainment Tonight noting that the film was set to be in theaters on Aug. 14. E! said Hathaway is pregnant with her and husband Adam Shulman’s third baby, while Page Six described her as baring her baby bump in the cropped cape and low-rise jeans look at the premiere. Entertainment Weekly said the speculation started after she bared her bump on the red carpet.

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The episode fits a longer pattern around Hathaway’s pregnancies and the scrutiny that follows public women when their bodies become part of the online conversation. She posted a baby-bump photo to Instagram in 2016, and she also appeared pregnant on the red carpet for Modern Love in 2019. That history gave the latest round of rumors a familiar shape: a public appearance, a flood of commentary, and a direct response from Hathaway that cut through the noise in a single sentence.