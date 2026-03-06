Antarctica has lost over 5,000 square miles of grounded ice in three decades, raising concerns among scientists about accelerating climate impacts.

Antarctica’s ice sheet has shrunk dramatically over the past three decades, with scientists reporting a loss of over 5,000 square miles of grounded ice—an area more than 10 times the size of Los Angeles. The latest findings highlight the growing impact of global warming on Earth’s southernmost continent and raise concerns about future sea level rise.

Grounded Ice Shrinkage: The Scope of the Loss

According to satellite measurements compiled by researchers and reported by ABC News, Antarctica has lost 5,000 square miles of grounded ice since the mid-1990s. Grounded ice refers to the part of the ice sheet that sits atop land, not floating on the ocean. This mass is particularly significant because its melting directly contributes to rising sea levels, unlike ice shelves which, when they break off, displace less additional water.

5,000 square miles lost —equivalent to more than 10 times the area of the city of Los Angeles

—equivalent to more than 10 times the area of the city of Los Angeles Losses occurred over the last 30 years, tracked by satellite imagery and ground observations

Data from the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) and the Global Cryosphere Watch corroborate these estimates, showing a marked downward trend in Antarctic ice sheet extent, particularly along the West Antarctic coast.

Why Grounded Ice Matters

The Antarctic ice sheet is the largest single mass of ice on Earth, containing enough frozen water to raise global sea levels by nearly 200 feet if melted completely. While such a scenario would take centuries, even small losses contribute to rising sea levels and changing ocean currents.

Grounded ice is especially vulnerable to warming ocean waters, which can melt ice from below and accelerate the breakup of ice shelves that act as buttresses, preventing more rapid flow of glaciers into the sea. According to NASA’s recent analysis, the pace of ice loss has increased in recent decades, particularly in West Antarctica, where some glaciers are retreating by several meters per year.

Key Drivers of Antarctic Ice Loss

Warming oceans: Warmer water is melting the ice from below, destabilizing grounded ice and floating ice shelves

Warmer water is melting the ice from below, destabilizing grounded ice and floating ice shelves Atmospheric warming: Higher air temperatures have contributed to surface melting, though most mass loss is driven by ocean interaction

Higher air temperatures have contributed to surface melting, though most mass loss is driven by ocean interaction Glacial retreat: Major glaciers such as Pine Island and Thwaites are shrinking, allowing more inland ice to flow toward the sea

Peer-reviewed studies in journals such as ScienceDirect and Nature confirm that mass loss is widespread across West Antarctica and parts of the Antarctic Peninsula, with some regions of East Antarctica remaining relatively stable or even gaining ice due to increased snowfall. However, overall, the continent is losing mass at an accelerating rate.

Implications for the Planet

The loss of Antarctic grounded ice has direct consequences for global sea levels. Even modest increases in sea level can threaten coastal communities, infrastructure, and ecosystems worldwide. The World Meteorological Organization’s Global Cryosphere Watch reports that recent Antarctic ice sheet melting has contributed roughly 0.3 inches (7.6 mm) to global sea level rise since the early 1990s.

Scientists warn that if current trends continue, the rate of sea level rise could accelerate further, with long-term impacts that may be difficult to reverse. Monitoring grounded ice with increasingly sophisticated satellites and climate models is crucial for projecting future changes and informing adaptation strategies.

Looking Ahead

Antarctica’s shrinking grounded ice is a stark indicator of the ongoing changes driven by a warming planet. While the loss of 5,000 square miles may seem gradual, its cumulative impact on sea levels, ocean currents, and global climate systems is significant. As researchers continue to collect data and refine projections, policymakers and the public face mounting pressure to address the root causes of climate change and plan for its consequences.