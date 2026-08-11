Anthony Anderson mocks Trump hair, politics on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Anthony Anderson took aim at Donald Trump’s hair on Jimmy Kimmel Live, pairing the jab with jokes about West Africa, Florida and Grok’s Hitler praise.

Anthony Anderson, guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live in July 2025, mocked Donald Trump’s hair with a line that he had “seen better weaves on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’” The joke landed as part of a broader monologue that moved beyond appearance and into Trump’s politics, tying late-night comedy to the campaign-era attention around the former president.

A July 10, 2025 video description for Jimmy Kimmel Live said Anderson also addressed Trump’s offensive meeting with leaders of five West African countries, a special honor Trump received from Florida, and X’s A.I. chatbot Grok posting comments attacking Jewish people and praising Hitler. The mix of subjects showed how the guest-hosting stretch blended celebrity banter with pointed political criticism, using the hair joke as an entry point rather than the whole bit.

Anderson’s Trump material was not a one-off. In 2024, after the Trump shooting, he filled in on Kimmel and told viewers to “step back from hatred and vitriol and chill the f— out,” putting his commentary in the context of a highly charged political moment. That earlier appearance gave his 2025 return a familiar shape: a comedian stepping into a late-night chair to puncture Trump’s image while also pressing on the violence and hostility surrounding national politics.

AI-generated illustration

Trump’s hair has been a recurring late-night and online target for years. A Feb. 8, 2018 Newsweek segment on Kimmel focused on a clip of Trump’s hair flapping in the wind, and real hairstylists weighed in on what the movement revealed. More recently, Snopes wrote on Aug. 7, 2026 that online chatter about Trump’s hair has followed him for many years and said a Vegas wig rumor remained unproven.

The surrounding media cycle also kept Anderson’s Trump jabs alive. HuffPost ran pieces framing him as nailing Trump’s “dumbest” idea and later highlighting an “‘a**hole’ Trump” “historic” moment. Together, those episodes showed how the late-night format keeps returning to Trump’s appearance and politics at the same time, turning a grooming insult into a shorthand for wider criticism.