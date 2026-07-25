Anthony Joshua beats Kristian Prenga, moves closer to Tyson Fury fight

Joshua survived two knockdowns in Jeddah and still beat Kristian Prenga, keeping the Tyson Fury megafight within reach.

Anthony Joshua recovered from two knockdowns to beat Kristian Prenga in Jeddah, keeping the Tyson Fury fight on the horizon and turning a billed warm-up into a harder credibility test. The 36-year-old Joshua entered Saturday’s bout with a 29-4 record and 26 knockouts; Prenga, the Albanian heavyweight, came in at 20-1 with 20 knockouts and a reputation as a dangerous puncher rather than a routine opponent.

The card had already been moved from Riyadh to Jeddah on June 1, and the shift added to the sense that Joshua’s return was being managed as a major heavyweight checkpoint. DAZN’s event page said the main card broadcast began at 8 p.m. KSA, while Matchroom Boxing streamed Joshua’s first press conference in London on June 1 with promoter Eddie Hearn and Prenga beside him. DAZN Boxing carried the final press conference from Jeddah on July 23 as the buildup hardened around the question of whether Joshua was using Prenga as a tune-up, a statement win, or a genuine test.

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The answer mattered because Joshua’s comeback had been tied to Tyson Fury from the start. ESPN framed the fight as a return to the ring with Joshua potentially one step away from facing Fury, and BBC Sport described it as a warm-up bout for the planned super-fight. Joshua had put the stakes in blunt terms before the fight, saying there would be “no future” for the Fury bout if he did not beat Prenga.

Prenga was not presented as a name to be overlooked. The World Boxing Association lists him as an Albanian heavyweight born on Jan. 24, 1991, with a 20-1-0 record and 20 knockouts, a 95.24 percent stoppage rate that made the matchup dangerous even if it was designed to keep Joshua active. BoxRec dates Prenga’s professional debut to May 7, 2016, a reminder that he arrived with a strong knockout ledger but without the same level of championship experience.

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Joshua’s return also carried personal weight. Boxing News had noted that he had not fought since a car accident in Nigeria the previous year that killed two friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. Against that backdrop, the two knockdowns and the eventual victory did more than preserve a result in Jeddah. They kept Joshua in the heavyweight conversation where the next fight is measured not just by names, but by whether he can still hold off a younger, hard-hitting challenge long enough to reach Fury.