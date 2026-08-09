Anthony Scaramucci finds podcast fame years after White House stint

A 10-day White House stint became Anthony Scaramucci’s calling card for a weekly podcast rated 4.7 in the U.S. and 4.6 in the U.K.

Anthony Scaramucci has turned a brief White House communications job into a weekly podcast brand, with Open Book drawing 4.7 stars from 271 reviews in the U.S. store and 4.6 stars from 84 reviews in the U.K. store. Apple Podcasts presents the show, produced by SALT and Goalhanger, as a place to hear the “real Anthony,” a Harvard Law School graduate who worked at Goldman Sachs, built two businesses and is the father of five.

That packaging is part of a broader market for American politics as entertainment that travels well overseas. Scaramucci is now being sold less as a short-lived Trump aide than as a familiar guide to the chaos around Donald Trump, a role that has helped him reach listeners in Britain and beyond who want a fast, insider read on Washington.

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The political credential behind that appeal came from one of the shortest runs in modern White House history. Donald Trump appointed Scaramucci White House communications director on July 21, 2017, during a period of upheaval that also saw press secretary Sean Spicer and chief of staff Reince Priebus depart. John Kelly later requested Scaramucci’s removal on July 31, 2017. NBC News counted the tenure at six days, while the BBC described it as lasting 10.

Scaramucci has since leaned into that moment rather than away from it. In January 2023, Deadline said he was preparing Open Book, and by April 2024 he was hosting the U.S. edition of The Rest Is Politics. The format extended his reach beyond the United States and placed him inside a transatlantic podcast circuit built around political analysis, personality and insider narrative.

Jdarsie11 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

By 2025, Intelligence Squared was describing Scaramucci as a former White House communications director turned outspoken Trump critic and co-host of The Rest Is Politics US. That description shows how his short White House run has become the anchor for a second career, one that depends on the same Trump-era proximity that ended so quickly in Washington and now sells steadily to a global podcast audience.