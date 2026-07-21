Anthony Taylor retires from refereeing after 20-year career

Anthony Taylor quit refereeing after 20 years, despite being named for the 2026 World Cup, after years of abuse, scrutiny and high-profile finals.

Anthony Taylor ended a 20-year refereeing career with immediate effect, closing out a run that had just put him on FIFA’s 2026 World Cup list alongside Michael Oliver. The decision came as elite officials were operating under constant replay review, instant social media backlash and the pressure of being judged publicly on every major call.

BBC Sport said Taylor, 47, was selected for the tournament in North America for a second time, after officiating at Qatar 2022. His exit therefore cut short one of English football’s most decorated refereeing careers at the same moment he remained in line for football’s biggest stage.

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Taylor has repeatedly described the strain that comes with that visibility. In public posts, he said refereeing under the global spotlight required leadership and that referees were human beings, pressing for more empathy toward match officials. He has also spoken about the toll on his family, telling The Athletic that they no longer attended his matches because of the abuse he received.

His route to the top began in the Northern Premier League in 2002, before he moved up to Conference North in 2004 and the Football League in 2006. He became a Premier League referee in February 2010 at the age of 31 and was added to FIFA’s list in 2013.

Source: bbci.co.uk

Taylor’s record put him among the most experienced English officials of his generation. He handled two FA Cup finals, a League Cup final and a Europa League final, and became the first referee since 1901 to take charge of two FA Cup finals. Career records listed in the search results show 561 matches, 3.78 yellow cards per game and 187 penalties awarded, while a BBC Match of the Day post marked his retirement after 20 years and 831 matches.

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His LinkedIn profile described extensive experience in elite sport officiating and a background in the prison service, a combination that reflected both the discipline and public pressure attached to the role. Born on 20 October 1978 in Manchester or Altrincham, Taylor rose from regional football to the centre of the sport’s most scrutinized games, then stepped away as the demands on referees grew harder to separate from the abuse around them.