Anthony Williams pleads not guilty in LNER train stabbing case

Anthony Williams denied charges after 11 people were injured on an LNER train, where armed police boarded within eight minutes of the first 999 call.

Anthony Williams pleaded not guilty after a stabbing on an LNER train left 11 people injured and forced an emergency stop at Huntingdon station. The case has moved into the Crown Court and is heading toward trial.

British Transport Police were called at 7.42pm on 1 November 2025 to reports of a multiple stabbing on the 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross. East of England Ambulance Service was called at 7.38pm, as the emergency response began to build around the moving train. Armed officers from Cambridgeshire boarded at Huntingdon and arrested two people within eight minutes of the first 999 call; one of those arrested was later released with no further action.

The Crown Prosecution Service charged Williams, 32, with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article. Police initially found nothing to suggest the incident was terror-related. Williams is from Peterborough, and he boarded at Peterborough station before the attack unfolded on the intercity service bound for London.

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Driver Andrew Johnson requested an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon so police could reach the train. Police later praised the action of an onboard rail worker, saying it “undoubtedly saved people’s lives.” Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander also described the intervention as heroic.

A train carrying passengers between Doncaster, Peterborough, Huntingdon and London King’s Cross was quickly turned into a crime scene, and armed officers reached it in minutes. Multiple victims were taken to hospital, with some initially in life-threatening condition.

Williams later faced additional allegations tied to separate knife incidents in Peterborough.