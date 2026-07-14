Anthropic ad sparks backlash over grim AI safety message

Anthropic’s new AI safety ad showed a burning house, tombstones and a homeless sleeper, prompting backlash and a mocking jab from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Anthropic’s latest campaign is drawing attention less for what it sells than for the mood it projects. The 90-second ad, titled There’s hope in hard questions, paired a plea for AI safety with images of a burning house, surveillance, a homeless person on the street, tombstones and laborers in a mine, a sequence that many viewers found unsettling rather than reassuring.

Anthropic launched the broader Inviting hard questions initiative on July 9, 2026, and said it is centered on AI safety, governance, and the societal and economic impacts of the technology. The company says the effort is meant to gather public views on AI’s benefits and risks, and its site asks, “What’s your hope for AI?” while inviting people in the United States to share their own questions and concerns.

AI-generated illustration

The campaign also highlights how aggressively AI firms are now marketing legitimacy, not just software. Anthropic describes itself as a public benefit corporation and says its Long-Term Benefit Trust provides oversight on that mission. It has also created the Anthropic Institute to confront the major societal challenges it says AI poses, a structure that folds public-interest language directly into the company’s brand identity.

Anthropic says the outreach behind the campaign is unusually broad. It says it asked 52,000 Americans about AI in the Anthropic Public Record and surveyed 81,000 Claude users across 159 countries and 70 languages, while also conducting in-person focus groups and studying anonymized real-world Claude usage. Those figures place the company’s message squarely in the language of public consultation, even as the ad itself leans into fears about job loss, the devaluation of creative work, reduced human agency and dangerous capabilities falling into the wrong hands.

Photo by cottonbro studio

That gap between civic language and dark imagery appears to be part of why the spot is landing so badly with some viewers. Online critics have called it doomerish, and some said it feels closer to a public service announcement than an advertisement. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also mocked the ad on X, saying he first thought it was satire and went looking for a fake handle. For an industry still fighting for public trust, the backlash shows that AI marketing now has to sell emotion, ethics and institutional credibility as much as product.