Anthropic and OpenAI race to go public, shape AI’s future

Anthropic and OpenAI are now fighting for more than model dominance: the winner to go public first could set AI’s price, power and public narrative.

The contest between Anthropic and OpenAI has moved far beyond product launches. Both companies are now racing toward public listings, and the first to reach Wall Street could help set how frontier AI is valued, who becomes the field’s most visible public face and where talent and capital flow next.

That rivalry helped ignite the generative-AI boom in the first place. In late 2022, OpenAI learned Anthropic was working on an AI chatbot, and Sam Altman moved fast, ordering employees to accelerate a competing product. Two weeks later, ChatGPT was released, triggering a technological shift that spread through the global economy and into everyday life.

The competition did not end there. It has shifted into a race to go public, with both Anthropic and OpenAI viewed as blockbuster IPO candidates. Each has a reason to want to list first: the opening price could influence investor expectations for the business, while the public debut would also elevate whichever chief executive lands there first as the most prominent voice in AI.

The stakes reach well beyond prestige. A public offering would likely reshape how both companies recruit employees, raise money, negotiate with partners and respond to regulators. It would also give investors a clearer benchmark for the economics of frontier AI, an industry still defined by heavy spending, uncertainty and strategic secrecy. In a market where massive capital needs are colliding with limited transparency, the first public valuation could become a reference point for the rest of the sector.

The fight is also about power over the story AI tells about itself. Anthropic and OpenAI are not only trying to outdo one another technically; they are competing to define the debate over safety, commercialization and who gets to shape the next generation of computing. That makes the rivalry more than a private business feud. It is a struggle over the rules of the AI economy, including who controls the models, who finances them and how quickly they move from research labs into the wider market.

In that sense, the Anthropic-OpenAI showdown has become one of the defining technology contests of the decade. Its outcome could influence the pace of AI deployment, the structure of future AI capital markets and the balance of influence between the companies building the models and the investors backing them.