Anthropic joins Frontier carbon removal coalition with $915 million funding round

Anthropic’s first climate deal puts it in Frontier’s $915 million carbon-removal round, as AI energy demand turns climate spending into a new benchmark.

Anthropic has entered Frontier’s carbon-removal coalition as the first pure AI company in the buyer group, a move that links one of the sector’s fastest-growing firms to a climate strategy built around permanent emissions removal. Frontier said the new tranche adds $915 million in commitments and lifts the coalition’s total to $1.8 billion, a scale that shows how quickly carbon removal is becoming part of the AI business conversation, not just a side bet.

The commitment matters because Frontier is not a symbolic club. The coalition said it has already contracted about $697.6 million across 53 projects, with 1,841,384 tons contracted, spanning biomass carbon removal and storage, direct air capture, field weathering, marine carbon removal and mineralization. Frontier was launched in 2022 as a nine-year advance market commitment to buy $1 billion of permanent carbon removal by 2030, using a model borrowed from vaccine development to create reliable demand for a market that still lacks broad commercial footing.

AI-generated illustration

Anthropic’s involvement arrives as AI companies face mounting scrutiny over electricity use. The International Energy Agency has warned that AI and data centers are becoming major drivers of electricity demand and policy concern, and Anthropic has publicly embraced what it calls an “all of the above” energy approach. The company has also said it will pay 100% of the grid-upgrade costs needed to interconnect its data centers and will help bring net-new generation online to match those facilities’ electricity needs. Those pledges suggest Anthropic is trying to show it understands the infrastructure burden that comes with scaling models and data centers.

Frontier framed the new funding as part of a larger shift in the market. The coalition said it wants a clearer line of sight to durable demand, including compliance markets, industrial regulation or direct government procurement. Its 2026 innovation program is aimed at ocean alkalinity enhancement, surficial mineralization and open-system MRV, signaling that the group is still pushing technical boundaries even as it secures larger buyers. Participating companies in the new round include Stripe, Google, Shopify, Salesforce, H&M Group and Anthropic.

Photo by Brett Sayles

The question now is whether Anthropic’s entry becomes a climate benchmark for the AI sector or mainly a reputational signal. Carbon-removal buying can help offset publicly reported footprints, but it does not erase the energy surge tied to model training and deployment. For AI firms under pressure from regulators, investors and customers, the message from Frontier is clear: climate commitments are becoming part of the cost of growth.