Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5, its first public Mythos-class AI

Anthropic opened its most powerful Mythos-class model to the public after adding safeguards that reroute risky prompts and fire in under 5% of sessions.

Anthropic moved on Monday to resolve a contradiction at the center of its AI strategy: a model the company had deemed too dangerous to release broadly is now public, but only after it says new safeguards made the risk manageable. Claude Fable 5 is Anthropic’s first Mythos-class model available to the public, and the company said its capabilities exceed those of any model it has ever generally available, with especially strong performance in software engineering, knowledge work, vision, scientific research and long-running autonomous tasks.

The release rested on a tighter control system built around cybersecurity risk. Anthropic said some high-risk prompts are blocked or rerouted to Claude Opus 4.8, and that those safeguards trigger in less than 5% of sessions on average. The company argued that the added restrictions were necessary because the model’s cyber capabilities, without them, could be misused to cause serious harm. That framing comes after months of debate over whether the underlying Mythos model was too dangerous for public release, a debate that drew in software engineers, government officials and security experts.

Anthropic first previewed the model on April 7 as Claude Mythos Preview and limited access to a small group of technology companies and infrastructure-focused partners through Project Glasswing. The company said the preview could identify and exploit software vulnerabilities with unprecedented accuracy, detecting thousands of high- and critical-severity bugs and defects, including flaws in major operating systems and web browsers. Anthropic said some of the vulnerabilities had been undiscovered for decades. Initial Project Glasswing partners included Amazon Web Services, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorganChase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Palo Alto Networks.

Anthropic later expanded access and said it committed up to $100 million in usage credits and $4 million in donations to open-source security groups. It also said the model has been used to scan more than 1,000 open-source projects, and that an early snapshot began being used in February to search for vulnerabilities in open-source software. The same underlying model is now being offered publicly as Claude Fable 5 and to a small group of cyberdefenders and infrastructure providers as Claude Mythos 5.

The launch also lands in a more aggressive business moment for Anthropic. The company said Fable 5 and Mythos 5 are priced at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens, less than half the price of Claude Mythos Preview. The rollout comes just days after Anthropic confidentially submitted a draft S-1 to the SEC and after it raised $65 billion at a $965 billion post-money valuation on May 28, underscoring how quickly safety concerns, market pressure and investor expectations have converged around the company’s most advanced AI systems.