Anthropic launches Claude Tag inside Slack for enterprise users

Anthropic put Claude directly into Slack threads, letting enterprise users summon it with @Claude to read, summarize and act on channel activity.

Anthropic launched Claude Tag inside Slack on June 23, letting enterprise users summon the assistant directly into a thread with @Claude. The beta starts with Claude Enterprise and Claude Team customers.

It can remember relevant information from the channels it is in, plan tasks for the future, learn from other Slack channels and connected data sources if permission is granted, and send proactive updates when ambient behavior is enabled. Cat Wu, Anthropic’s product head, described a Slack-style workflow in which the assistant can read incoming messages, flag important contacts and push an alert back into Slack. Rob Seaman, Slack’s general manager, framed the shift as moving AI from a private back-and-forth into a multiplayer workplace tool.

AI-generated illustration

In October 2025, Anthropic and Salesforce expanded their partnership to make Claude a preferred model for Salesforce’s Agentforce platform, and Anthropic said Claude was the first large language model provider fully integrated within Salesforce’s trust boundary, with traffic contained inside Salesforce’s virtual private cloud. Slack rebuilt its own AI layer around Anthropic’s model, including a new Slackbot announced on February 6, 2026.

Slack said that rebuilt Slackbot was already saving Salesforce employees 138,000 hours per week, equal to $6.4 million in productivity gains. Administrators can tightly limit what data and tools the agent can access in each channel, and admins and owners can restrict app access by workspace and group.

Anthropic via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The company raised $65 billion at a $965 billion valuation and confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO in June. Anthropic said 65% of its product team’s code is already created by its internal version of Claude Tag. Slack’s June updates also expanded support for connecting apps through Model Context Protocol servers and for citing external sources.