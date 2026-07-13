Anthropic launches rupee pricing for Claude in India, local taxes included

Claude now lists India prices in rupees with GST included, and Pro is around 2,000 a month. Anthropic says India is its second-largest market after the U.S.

Anthropic has started showing Indian rupee pricing for Claude Pro, Max and Team in India, with GST included. The Claude Pro plan is listed at about 1,999 to 2,000 a month, a shift that removes dollar billing, foreign-exchange conversion and related card fees for Indian users.

India is Claude’s second-largest global market after the United States. In February 2026, Anthropic put India at 5.8% of global Claude usage, and nearly half of that activity was concentrated in computer and mathematical tasks.

AI-generated illustration

It opened its Bengaluru office on February 16, 2026, making it the company’s second office in Asia after Tokyo, and on January 16 it named former Microsoft India managing director Irina Ghose as managing director of India. The company’s India run-rate revenue doubled after its October 2025 expansion announcement, and it has lined up partnerships in enterprise, education and agriculture with Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Air India, UST, Karya, the Collective Intelligence Project, Digital Green and Adalat AI.

Photo by Pranav Choubey

Photo by DΛVΞ GΛRCIΛ

OpenAI introduced rupee pricing and UPI support for ChatGPT in India in August 2025, then rolled out ChatGPT Go in India before expanding it to 170 additional countries in January 2026. UPI support is not yet part of the package.