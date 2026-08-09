Anthropic makes Claude Code auto mode the default for users

Anthropic made Claude Code auto mode the default for Pro, Max and Team plans, after saying users approve 93% of permission prompts. The change cuts approval prompts and raises oversight concerns.

Anthropic made Claude Code auto mode the default for Pro, Max and Team plans, widening a setting that reduces repeated permission prompts for a coding assistant that can run commands and edit files. The company had said Claude Code users approve 93% of permission prompts, a sign that many developers were already clicking through the same decisions again and again.

Anthropic laid out the feature in a March 25, 2026 engineering post, where it said auto mode was designed to automate some permission decisions rather than remove oversight altogether. Claude Code normally asks before it runs commands or modifies files, and Anthropic said approval fatigue can build up over time. To limit that risk, the company said the auto-mode classifier checks for scope escalation, untrusted infrastructure and prompt injection.

The rollout became visible in August. On Aug. 7, 2026, 9to5Mac said Anthropic had told users Claude Code would enable auto mode as the default the following week. On Aug. 8, Simon Willison wrote that auto mode was already the default in Claude Code for Pro, Max and Team plans. Anthropic’s own social post framed the change as a middle ground, saying many Claude Code users already let Claude work without permission prompts.

The shift matters because Claude Code is not a passive chatbot. It can execute commands and change files, which makes every reduction in human review a tradeoff between speed and control. Developers gain less friction in day-to-day coding, but the same design also concentrates more responsibility in the classifier that decides when a prompt can be skipped.

Security scrutiny around Claude Code was already in place before auto mode became default. A Backslash post dated Sept. 18, 2025 discussed the product’s permission model and best practices, showing that command gating and approval prompts were already treated as a security boundary, not a mere annoyance. Auto mode pushes that boundary further inward, with more judgment delegated to software and less to the person at the keyboard.