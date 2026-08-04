Anthropic reportedly signs $10 billion compute deal with Volta Infra

Anthropic added a reported $10 billion, six-year compute pact with Volta Infra as its cloud bets keep expanding across Amazon and Google.

Anthropic agreed to a $10 billion, six-year deal with Volta Infra for computing capacity in Norway, adding another giant infrastructure commitment to its AI buildout. The contract lands with a seven-month-old startup that says it raised funds at a $2.4 billion valuation and secured a separate $10 billion cloud-computing deal with an unnamed AI company.

Volta Infra has been described as backed by Nvidia and Dell, with fundraising led by a16z and Altimeter. That puts a young provider at the center of one of the largest compute commitments in the sector, where access to power, chips and data-center capacity has become a competitive advantage as much as a technical one.

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The deal also extends Anthropic’s rapid expansion across the cloud market. In April, the company said it would expand its collaboration with Amazon for up to 5 gigawatts of new compute. It also said it would expand its use of Google Cloud technologies, including up to one million TPUs, in a partnership Anthropic described as worth tens of billions of dollars and expected to bring well over a gigawatt of capacity online in 2026.

Photo by Brett Sayles

Earlier this year, Reuters reported that Anthropic had committed to spend $200 billion with Google Cloud over five years. In 2023, Amazon said it would invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic and take a minority stake. Taken together, the Amazon, Google and Volta deals show how aggressively Anthropic is locking in supply as frontier AI development depends on access to scarce compute.

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The wider message is one of consolidation, not just growth. Nvidia-backed Volta’s rapid rise, and the scale of Anthropic’s commitments, point to a market where a small circle of cloud and chip-linked providers increasingly controls who can train and run the largest models.