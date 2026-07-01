Anthropic restores Claude Fable 5 after U.S. export controls lifted

Anthropic said Commerce lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5, ending a June shutdown that had frozen access for foreign nationals and employees.

Anthropic said the U.S. Department of Commerce lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5, clearing the way for the company to restore access after a three-week standoff over federal limits on who could use its newest frontier models. Anthropic said the restoration began Wednesday, July 1, 2026, after it had disabled access on June 12.

The shutdown followed a government directive delivered at 5:21 p.m. ET on June 12 that required Anthropic to suspend access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees. Anthropic said the government did not spell out the national-security concern, but the company understood officials believed they had identified a way to bypass, or jailbreak, Fable 5. The models had launched only three days earlier, on June 9, 2026.

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The episode put a hard edge on Anthropic’s own safety messaging. The company had priced Fable 5 at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens, and described it as suited to long-running coding, agentic and enterprise tasks. Anthropic also said Fable 5 and Mythos 5 could work autonomously for longer than any previous Claude models, and that Fable 5 had additional safeguards for cybersecurity and biology. The company said it routed some flagged queries to Opus 4.8 because of the models’ cyber and bio capabilities, a sign that the newest system was built to be more capable, but also more tightly controlled.

The restoration also lands in a broader policy fight that has only intensified since Anthropic argued in April 2025 that strong U.S. export controls on advanced semiconductors are essential for national security and economic prosperity. On June 26, 2026, restrictions on Anthropic’s Mythos 5 were lifted for more than 100 U.S. institutions, including major companies and government agencies. Politico said the earlier restrictions had rattled the AI industry and prompted concern in Europe, where allied governments wanted access to Anthropic’s tools to find and fix vulnerabilities before adversaries could exploit them. With Commerce now lifting the controls, the company’s latest models are back online, but only after Washington showed it could intervene directly in how frontier AI is deployed.