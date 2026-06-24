Anti-establishment left surges in New York Democratic primaries

Mamdani-backed candidates won three New York congressional primaries, toppling two House Democrats and putting Schumer and Jeffries under new pressure.

Zohran Mamdani’s endorsed slate swept three New York congressional primaries on June 23, 2026, as Claire Valdez won the open-seat race in the 7th Congressional District, Brad Lander defeated Rep. Dan Goldman in the 10th, and Darializa Avila Chevalier ousted Rep. Adriano Espaillat in the 13th. The result deepened pressure on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both of whom are now confronting a Democratic coalition in New York that appears more willing to reward insurgent candidates than the party’s established incumbents.

The Associated Press described New York as a proving ground in the fight between the progressive left and the party establishment, and the three wins gave that fight a concrete shape. Mamdani had already helped elevate the candidates at a June 18 get-out-the-vote rally in Brooklyn, where he stood with Valdez, Lander and Avila Chevalier and said the Democratic Party must change. The races also fit the pattern that followed Mamdani’s 2025 mayoral primary win over Andrew Cuomo, when establishment Democrats were forced to reckon with how quickly anti-establishment energy could move through New York City politics.

Turnout suggested a smaller electorate than the one that powered last year’s mayoral contest, but still large enough to deliver a sharp rebuke to incumbents. By 6 p.m. on primary day, 420,000 New Yorkers had voted, according to the New York City Board of Elections. That compared with 831,000 by the same hour in the 2025 mayoral election, based on the city’s live results pages, underscoring that the June primary drew a narrower, more intensely engaged slice of Democratic voters.

AI-generated illustration

For Democrats, the larger question is whether New York was a local exception or an early warning. The victories of Valdez, Lander and Avila Chevalier strengthen the case that positions associated with the democratic socialist left can be assets in low-turnout primaries, particularly in New York City, where organization and ideological clarity can outweigh establishment muscle. That leaves national Democrats facing a harder test as they head toward November and beyond: whether they must adjust their message on housing, affordability and crime, or risk watching the anti-establishment left keep translating primary energy into real power.