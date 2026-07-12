Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell dies aged 39 after brain cancer battle

Theo Burrell, the Antiques Roadshow decorative arts expert, died at 39 after nearly four years with glioblastoma. Her family said she died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

Theo Burrell, the Antiques Roadshow expert known for decorative arts, has died aged 39 after a battle with glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer. Her family said she died peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by family, after a illness that had been diagnosed in June 2022.

Burrell joined the BBC programme in 2018 and became familiar to viewers through her work assessing antiques and decorative arts. Her death brings public attention back to a disease that remains exceptionally hard to treat and, in most cases, rapidly fatal. Glioblastoma is widely described by NHS and hospital sources as the most aggressive common malignant brain tumour, and typical life expectancy after diagnosis is often cited at around 12 to 18 months. The Health Research Authority places the average at 12 to 14 months. Burrell lived for about four years after her diagnosis, longer than many patients but still within a disease course defined by uncertainty and decline.

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The biology of glioblastoma helps explain why outcomes remain so poor. High-grade gliomas can spread into surrounding healthy tissue, which makes them difficult to remove cleanly with surgery. Even when surgeons can reduce the tumour burden, microscopic cells often remain behind and continue to grow. The NHS says treatment for malignant brain tumours may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and medicines to ease symptoms, but those options are aimed at slowing progression and preserving quality of life rather than curing the disease.

A malignant brain tumour is a cancer that starts in the brain or spreads there from another part of the body, and glioblastoma sits at the most aggressive end of that category. Burrell’s family said in their statement that neither she nor her medical team had expected her condition to deteriorate so quickly. Her death has renewed attention on the gap between public recognition of brain cancer and the limited treatment options available when glioblastoma is diagnosed, even for patients who survive longer than average.