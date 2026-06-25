Antonio Freeman celebrates son Alex's World Cup breakthrough with USMNT

Alex Freeman’s first World Cup goal survived a VAR review in Seattle, and the U.S. win over Australia sent the Packers legend’s son into the knockout stage.

Alex Freeman’s first World Cup goal came with a video review and a knockout-stage berth attached. The 21-year-old defender-fullback scored on June 19 against Australia in Seattle, after the flag went up for offside and VAR overturned the call, helping the United States to a 2-0 win.

That moment gave Freeman a headline turn on soccer’s biggest stage just one week after his World Cup debut against Paraguay on June 12. U.S. Soccer named Freeman to the 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and his ascent has been unusually fast: he moved from reserve-level minutes with Orlando City B in MLS Next Pro to World Cup starter status in roughly a year.

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Freeman’s rise has carried extra attention because of the name on his back. Antonio Freeman, his father, was a Pro Bowl wide receiver and Super Bowl XXXI champion with the Green Bay Packers, and U.S. Soccer identifies Alex Freeman as his son. Antonio Freeman has described himself as his son’s biggest supporter in related coverage, a perspective that fits the family’s collision of football and soccer at the highest level.

The father-son storyline has resonated well beyond one goal because it tracks with a larger shift in American soccer. A generation ago, a World Cup player emerging from a family better known in another U.S. sport would have felt like a novelty. Freeman’s path points to a deeper pipeline, one in which elite youth development, pro pathways and MLS Next Pro minutes can move a player from the developmental ranks to a national-team role in time for a World Cup.

u/reepers_hellcat via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

That broader context sharpened after the Australia match. Freeman’s header, originally ruled offside, stood after VAR and became part of a result that secured the United States’ passage to the knockout stage, or round of 32. The goal was not just a personal breakthrough for Antonio Freeman’s son. It was a sign that U.S. soccer now has enough depth to turn familiar American sporting lineages into World Cup contributors of its own.