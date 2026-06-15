Antonio Valencia elogia a Moisés Caicedo antes del debut de Ecuador en el Mundial

Antonio Valencia turned Ecuador’s opener into a statement of ambition, praising Moisés Caicedo’s stamina and warning that the Chelsea midfielder now carries World Cup hopes.

Antonio Valencia used Ecuador’s opener against Costa de Marfil in Philadelphia to put Moisés Caicedo at the center of the country’s World Cup ambitions. With the Tricolor preparing for a 6:00 p.m. kickoff in Ecuador on June 14, Valencia framed the Chelsea midfielder as the player most capable of translating national expectation into results on the global stage.

Valencia’s praise was direct and detailed. He said Caicedo “tiene una intensidad increíble,” and highlighted a profile that goes beyond simple talent: 90 minutes at the same rhythm, no signs of fatigue, physical strength, good technique and a strong finish. In the same conversation, Valencia also defended Gonzalo Plata, calling him a very interesting and talented footballer. He said he knows Plata’s brother and mother, which makes him believe the winger is on the right path and has already recovered well.

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The buildup to the match reflected how much Ecuador is asking of this generation. Valencia reminded listeners that Ecuador’s best World Cup run remains the round of 16 reached in Germany in 2006. That benchmark hung over a squad whose Group E also included Curaçao and Germany, and whose opening test against Costa de Marfil was viewed as an early measure of how far the team can go.

Caicedo, meanwhile, responded to the moment with the calm of a player who has already lived through one World Cup and arrived at another carrying more responsibility. In a Chelsea interview, the 24-year-old said he was “more prepared” for this tournament than for the last one, noted that he had already reached 60 appearances for Ecuador and said this would be his second World Cup. He also described himself as one of the team’s leaders, eager to support teammates, several of whom were set to play in their first World Cup.

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Ecuador’s path into the tournament added to the sense of pressure and possibility. Chelsea said the team had finished second in South American qualifying, behind Argentina, and that detail sharpened the expectation that Ecuador should compete from the start. By the time the Costa de Marfil match was still locked at 0-0 in Philadelphia, Caicedo was active in midfield, while both Ecuador and Costa de Marfil looked like contenders to chase second place behind Germany in the group. Costa de Marfil’s return to the World Cup, its first since 2014, only raised the stakes further for a match that was about far more than one result.