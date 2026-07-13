Antonio Valencia sees Ecuador reaching World Cup 2026 final

Antonio Valencia said Ecuador can reach the 2026 World Cup final if it plays with belief and courage, even as its performances still lag behind its talent.

Antonio Valencia said Ecuador can reach the World Cup 2026 final if the squad believes it and plays with courage, a bold projection that puts the country’s golden-generation hopes under a sharper test. His optimism arrives alongside a more complicated reality: Ecuador impressed against Germany, but Valencia said the same group left much to be desired against Cabo Verde and Mexico.

Valencia’s assessment carries weight because he was Ecuador’s captain in its most memorable era and played at Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014. Born on Aug. 4, 1985, in Nueva Loja, also known as Lago Agrio, he finished his international career with 99 matches and 11 goals, and he remains one of the national team’s clearest reference points.

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FIFA’s record of Ecuador’s 2-1 win over Germany shows why Valencia believes the ceiling is high. Leroy Sané put Germany ahead with his first goal at a major tournament, but Ecuador answered in seven minutes and went on to win through Nilson Angulo and Gonzalo Plata. For a team playing its fifth World Cup, and still trying to move beyond the round of 16 reached in Germany 2006, that comeback was more than a result: it was proof that Ecuador can compete with elite opposition when the pace and belief are right.

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The next step is harder. The 2026 tournament is the first World Cup with 48 teams and three host countries, Canada, Mexico and the United States, which widens the field but also raises the standard for consistency. Valencia’s comments point to the central problem facing Ecuador: talent alone does not convert into a title run. Coaching stability, a more demanding youth pipeline and a harder competitive mentality must all improve if Ecuador is going to turn bursts of quality into a sustained knockout-round push.

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That is why Valencia’s warning matters as much as his confidence. Ecuador has already shown it can beat Germany and carry moments of authority onto the biggest stage, but the difference between a promising squad and a finalist is whether it can do that against different styles, different pressures and over more than one match. The country’s most decorated captain has set the bar high; the system around him still has to meet it.