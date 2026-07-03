Antwerp diamond industry gifts Trump ring after tariff win

Antwerp’s diamond lobby won U.S. tariff relief, then handed Donald Trump a ring set with 321 diamonds, triggering ethics questions about access and influence.

Antwerp’s diamond industry moved from tariff relief to a prestige gift, handing a Trump ring to U.S. ambassador to Belgium Bill White for delivery after securing a zero percent import tariff on natural polished diamonds. The sequence is now under scrutiny because the exemption was retroactive to September 1 and came as Antwerp sought to protect about $2.1 billion in annual polished-diamond exports to the United States.

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre said it secured the tariff break through trade talks between the European Commission and the United States, after the standard 15 percent duty was removed. The group said Antwerp is now the only major diamond trading hub with tariff-free access to the U.S. market, while India remains subject to a 50 percent tariff on diamond imports. That gap gives Antwerp a clear competitive edge in a sector where small changes in duty rates can shift pricing, routing and polishing work across borders.

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The ring itself was crafted by Antwerp designer David Gotlib and certified by HRD Antwerp. It contains 321 natural diamonds and additional sapphires, emeralds and rubies. AP described the design as including two large T’s, the years 1776 and 2026, and the numbers 45 and 47 in a Superman-style motif, tying the piece to America’s 250th anniversary and Trump’s political identity. AWDC president Isidore Mörsel said the gift was meant as a tribute to the anniversary and to U.S.-Belgian ties.

AWDC said it provided input to the European Commission during the tariff talks but did not lobby the Trump administration directly. That distinction matters because the ring followed a policy win that directly benefited the Antwerp trade, raising the question of whether a gift of this kind is a gesture of diplomacy or a bid to cement privileged access after the fact. A White House official said the ring had not yet been presented to Trump as of Thursday.

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The ethics concerns are broader than one jewel. AP said four U.S. ethics experts told it Trump has broken with decades-old White House custom in accepting such gifts, and the ring fits a larger pattern of ornate presents aimed at winning favor. That list includes a $400 million luxury plane from Qatar that Trump ordered converted into a new Air Force One, a far more expensive example of the same access strategy now unfolding in the diamond trade.