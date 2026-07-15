Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Apple TV heist thriller Lucky

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Apple TV+ thriller Lucky opened with two episodes and a seven-episode run through Aug. 19, built around a heist gone wrong and a fugitive con artist.

Apple TV+ launched Lucky globally on Wednesday with the first two episodes of its seven-episode limited series, with the remaining installments set to roll out weekly through Aug. 19. The streamer is leaning on Anya Taylor-Joy, a high-concept crime setup and a cast full of recognizable names to carry the run.

Taylor-Joy stars as Luciana “Lucky” Armstrong and also serves as an executive producer. Apple’s story centers on a con artist whose multi-million-dollar heist collapses, forcing her onto the run with both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss in pursuit. The cast includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey and Clifton Collins Jr., and Apple’s character listings identify Priscilla Matheson, John Armstrong, Agent Billie Rand and Harris Dutch in the ensemble.

The series comes from Jonathan Tropper, who created Lucky for Apple TV+ and wrote it with Cassie Pappas. Reese Witherspoon is an executive producer, Hello Sunshine is producing the adaptation, and the project is based on Marissa Stapley’s 2021 novel Lucky. Apple first announced the series on Dec. 2, 2024, then confirmed the July 15, 2026 premiere at its 2026 Apple TV Press Day. The world premiere followed on July 13 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, two days before launch.

Photo by Kudung Setiawan

Lucky fits squarely into the streaming era’s appetite for star-driven, high-concept thrillers that sell themselves in a single sentence. Apple has packaged a bestselling book, an awards-friendly cast and a fast-moving chase story into a compact limited series, a format that leaves little room to hide if the engine is not as strong as the pitch.