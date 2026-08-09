Apex wins Hambletonian by a nose in stakes-record finish

Apex won the Hambletonian by a nose in 1:49.2, beating favorite Big Ranger at the Meadowlands in a stakes-record finish.

Apex won the $1 million Hambletonian Stakes for 3-year-old trotters by a nose at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey, finishing in a stakes-record 1:49.2 and edging favorite Big Ranger in one of harness racing’s tightest showcases. The Aug. 8 result came down to the final strides, with Apex holding its line under pressure and denying the horse many expected to control the race.

The Hambletonian remains one of the sport’s defining tests because it demands more than raw speed. Trotters must keep their gait at high velocity, and a break in stride can end a contender’s chance instantly. That is why a nose victory over the favorite carries such weight: Apex did not just outrun Big Ranger, it did so in a race where discipline, balance and timing matter as much as acceleration.

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The stakes-record 1:49.2 mile also points to how fast the modern division has become. In harness racing, a record is not only a measure of the horse in front of the sulky; it reflects changes in training methods, breeding and track conditions that have pushed the standard higher. A finish that sharp in a race of this profile gives the winner a place in Hambletonian history and leaves the beaten favorite with little consolation beyond the closeness of the margin.

Source: ustrottingnews.com

The Meadowlands again provided the stage for the event that still anchors American trotting’s calendar. The race’s prestige reaches well beyond the purse, because a Hambletonian victory can shape a horse’s career and lift the standing of owners, trainers, drivers and breeders attached to it. For a sport that operates outside the national spotlight more often than not, a result like Apex’s is the kind that cuts through: a major race, a favored rival, a record time and a finish measured in inches.