Appeals court blocks Trump bid to weaken soot pollution limits

A federal appeals court kept soot limits at 9 micrograms per cubic meter, preserving a tighter standard meant to cut asthma attacks, deaths and dirty-air exposure.

A federal appeals court on Friday kept in place the stricter soot limit that governs coal-fired power plants and factories, preserving an annual cap of 9 micrograms per cubic meter of fine particulate pollution for now. The ruling matters most in the communities that breathe the fallout first: children with asthma, older adults and people with lung disease who face the heaviest risks from PM2.5.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected the Trump administration’s bid to wipe out the Biden-era standard, saying the petitions for review had no merit. That leaves the 2024 rule intact while the litigation continues to shape how far a new administration can use the courts to unwind environmental protections without going through fresh rulemaking.

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The standard was finalized by the Biden EPA on February 7, 2024, published in the Federal Register on March 6, 2024, and took effect on May 6, 2024. It lowered the annual PM2.5 limit from 12 micrograms per cubic meter to 9, while keeping the secondary annual standard and related requirements in place. EPA has said PM2.5 can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream and is linked to asthma, cardiovascular disease, cancer and premature death.

The agency estimated the rule could prevent up to 4,500 premature deaths and 290,000 lost workdays in 2032, with as much as $46 billion in net health benefits that year. EPA also said the tighter standard would reduce the burden of pollution on overburdened communities and improve air-quality monitoring and the Air Quality Index. Health groups have said the stronger limit is needed to reduce asthma attacks, emergency room visits and other illnesses tied to soot exposure.

Source: politico.com

The challenge came in Commonwealth of Kentucky v. EPA, No. 24-1050, where 24 states led by Kentucky joined industry groups including the National Association of Manufacturers. Oral argument was held on December 16, 2024. On November 24, 2025, EPA itself asked the D.C. Circuit to vacate the 2024 PM standards, a move that would have restored the earlier rule and underscored the agency’s changing position before Friday’s ruling.

Aleutian island via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For utilities, coal producers and factory operators, the decision prolongs uncertainty over emissions controls and plant upgrades. For public health officials, it keeps alive a standard they have treated as a direct line to cleaner air, lower hospital burdens and fewer premature deaths in places already living with the cost of soot.