Apple adds AI photo editing tools to Photos in iOS 27

Apple’s Photos app now has Clean Up and other AI edits, putting subtle image manipulation into the default iPhone workflow for millions of users.

Apple has moved AI photo editing from a niche feature into the place where most people already store their lives: the iPhone camera roll. The company’s Photos app now includes Clean Up, which can remove distracting objects from pictures, along with new editing capabilities Apple calls Spatial Reframing and Extend. That shift matters because the default editor on a phone that doubles as a family archive is no longer just for cropping and color correction.

Apple said the next generation of Apple Intelligence is built into iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple Vision Pro, with Photos among the core apps getting the upgrade. The company also said Apple Intelligence now helps with photo and video search and with memory movies, making the system more deeply embedded in how people find, sort and relive images. Clean Up requires a device that supports Apple Intelligence, and availability depends on model, language and region.

AI-generated illustration

The implications go well beyond convenience. Once AI tools are native to the app people use every day, the line between cleanup and alteration gets thinner. Removing a stray object from the edge of a frame may seem harmless; extending a scene or reframing a photo can move a picture further from what was actually there. In family albums, on social media and in visual evidence, the risk is not dramatic fakery but a slow normalization of polished reality.

Source: 9to5mac.com

Apple previewed the new Apple Intelligence and Siri features at WWDC on June 8, 2026, presenting them as a step toward more personal and useful AI across its platforms. But on photos, Apple is late to a category Google helped define. Google introduced Magic Editor in 2023 as an experimental generative-AI editing experience, then expanded Magic Editor, Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur to all Google Photos users in 2024. Google also added support for C2PA Content Credentials to make AI edits more transparent.

Photo by Leeloo The First

User:proshob via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That comparison shows why Apple’s entry carries extra weight. Google has been positioning AI editing as a way to make complex edits easier through text or voice prompts, while Apple is now folding similar power into the standard Photos workflow on the device many people use as their primary camera and record of daily life. The result is a broader rollout of subtle manipulation, delivered not as a specialty tool but as part of the everyday photo experience.