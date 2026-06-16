Apple adds AI-powered alerts and natural-language search to HomeKit Secure Video

Apple’s Home app will summarize camera clips in plain English, but the upgrade also pushes more users toward iCloud+ and utility-linked features.

Apple is trying to make HomeKit Secure Video feel less like a silent recorder and more like a live security assistant. The Home app’s new Apple Intelligence features will combine related alerts, describe selected footage before playback, and let users search for a clip by typing what happened, a change that could save time for anyone digging through a porch-camera log or trying to find a specific event.

The appeal is clear, but so is the lock-in. HomeKit Secure Video already analyzes footage privately on the home hub to detect people, pets, or cars, and Apple says users can view the last 10 days of activity in the Home app. Camera capacity still depends on iCloud+ tiers: one camera on 50 GB, up to five on 200 GB, and unlimited cameras on 2 TB and above. Apple also says the system uses face-recognition metadata for people tagged in Photos, which makes the service feel more personal, while also deepening the amount of Apple data the home setup depends on.

AI-generated illustration

The smarter alerts are only part of the pitch. Apple is also adding energy reporting to the Home app, including electricity usage and rate plan information for eligible customers when they connect a utility account. A Grid Forecast feature will use local electric-grid data to show when power is cleaner, so users can decide when to charge devices or run appliances. Apple says that information will also appear in widgets on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, plus Apple Watch complications, turning the Home app into a broader energy and device-management layer rather than just a camera console.

Photo by An Tran

That matters because the upgrade is not only about convenience, it is about whether Apple can justify more of a user’s daily routine living inside its ecosystem. The company has framed the changes within its WWDC software rollout and its environmental messaging, pointing to a greenhouse-gas reduction of more than 55 percent since 2015 and saying suppliers now support more than 17.8 gigawatts of clean energy worldwide. For consumers, though, the real test is narrower: whether AI summaries and natural-language search are enough to offset the subscription structure of iCloud+, the privacy trade-offs of linking utility data, and the advantage of rivals that may offer similar camera features without so much dependence on one hardware stack.