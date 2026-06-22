Apple AirTags hit new low ahead of July 4 travel

AirTags hit a new low at $90 for four, cutting the per-tag cost to $22.50 just as July 4 travelers start packing bags.

A four-pack of Apple AirTags has dropped to $90 at Amazon and Best Buy, putting each tracker at $22.50 and below Apple’s $29 starting price for a single tag. For travelers loading up for the July 4 weekend and the rest of summer, the discount turns a convenience buy into a practical one, especially for checked luggage, backpacks and other items that tend to disappear at the worst possible moment.

The value case is strongest for people already using Apple devices. AirTag works with the Find My app and Apple says it can be attached to everyday items like keys or a backpack. Apple also says the tracker includes a speaker that is 50% louder and offers up to 1.5 times greater Precision Finding range, which matters when a bag is sitting nearby in a hotel room, rental car or airport pickup zone and needs to be located fast.

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Apple has pushed the product further this year. Its January 2026 update said the new AirTag has an expanded finding range and a louder speaker, building on a product that first launched in April 2021 and became available later that month. Apple describes AirTag as a private, secure way to locate important belongings, and says the Find My network can leverage more than a billion Apple devices while protecting privacy.

That network is part of what makes the AirTag more than a simple tag. Apple’s own support materials say it can keep track of personal items such as keys and backpacks, and its product pages now reference sharing an AirTag with up to five people. That feature gives families a cleaner way to coordinate shared gear, from a suitcase used by multiple travelers to school bags, beach totes and car keys passed between household members.

Swisshashtag via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Travelers still need to check the rules before stuffing trackers into bags. The Transportation Security Administration has separate guidance for smart luggage and general baggage items, and the final decision on whether an item can fly rests with TSA officers. That makes AirTag useful, but not a substitute for knowing what is allowed in a carry-on or checked bag.

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At $90 for four, the strongest buy is not for someone who wants one tag and one tag only. It is for anyone who wants to cover luggage, keys and a few family items at once. For that use case, the current price is the kind of summer travel deal that earns its keep before the trip even begins.