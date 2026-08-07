Apple briefly pulls Telegram from App Store over CSAM content

Telegram vanished from Apple’s App Store for about an hour after a CSAM flag, then returned the same day as questions grew over Apple’s uneven moderation.

Apple briefly removed Telegram from its App Store worldwide for about an hour after flagging content that violated rules against child sexual abuse material. Telegram, which has more than 1 billion monthly active users, said the app was restored later the same day after the offending material was removed and the account responsible was banned.

The takedown affected only new downloads. Existing users were unaffected, but the disappearance of a major messaging app was still striking for a service widely used in countries with censorship and for users who treat it as a secure communications tool. Pavel Durov said Apple had made the app unavailable for download without warning, underscoring how much control the company can exercise over access to software even when the app itself remains live for current users.

AI-generated illustration

The episode renewed scrutiny of how Apple applies its App Store rules. Telegram has already been pulled before, and the latest removal followed a similar suspension in 2018, according to reporting at the time. That history has sharpened questions about why some high-risk or politically sensitive apps face swift action while others remain listed despite repeated moderation failures.

The comparison with X is especially stark. Apple has kept X in the App Store even as the platform has faced concern over nonconsensual deepfakes and other content moderation breakdowns. That inconsistency feeds a broader perception that Apple’s enforcement is reactive and uneven, shaped less by a transparent standard than by the pressure generated when specific content crosses a line.

Source: stevepb via Pixabay

Apple’s current approach looks different from the more aggressive system it abandoned in 2022, when it canceled a proactive CSAM scanning tool. Without that system, Apple has leaned on reports and individual reviews to catch violations after they appear, rather than scanning broadly for them in advance. The Telegram removal showed both the limits and the power of that model: a single user’s content was enough to trigger a worldwide takedown, yet the app was back online within hours once the material was removed.

Telegram Messenger LLP via Wikimedia Commons (GPL)

For platform owners, the episode is a reminder that moderation decisions are not just safety measures. They can affect speech, competition, and trust, especially when a gatekeeper can suspend distribution globally while offering little public explanation of where one app crosses the line and another does not.