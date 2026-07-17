Apple Intelligence registers with China regulator ahead of launch

Apple’s AI service cleared China’s filing process, but no launch date was set, and local partners like Alibaba and Baidu could shape what users get.

Apple Intelligence cleared a key regulatory step in China after China’s Cyberspace Administration said the on-device generative AI service had been registered for use on iPhones in the country. The filing, completed on July 8, did not come with a launch date, leaving Apple still short of a consumer rollout in one of its most tightly controlled markets.

The approval matters because Apple is trying to push deeper into generative AI without breaking China’s rules on online services, content oversight and data handling. In practice, that means the version of Apple Intelligence Chinese users eventually see may not match the one available in the United States or Europe. A local rollout is expected to depend on Chinese partners, with Alibaba Group Holding and Baidu positioned to help power and distribute the service under domestic oversight.

Alibaba has said its Qwen model will power Apple Intelligence across Apple’s operating systems in China, underscoring how much the product is likely to be adapted to fit local requirements. Engadget also reported that Apple would partner with Baidu and Alibaba for the rollout. That kind of arrangement points to a broader shift in global AI: one product line is increasingly becoming several country-specific versions, each shaped by national regulators, local cloud and model partners, and different boundaries around what the software can say or do.

Apple has strong reasons to keep pushing. The company reported a 24.4% year-on-year increase in its China revenue, showing how important the market remains even as regulatory scrutiny stays high. For Apple, the filing was a regulatory milestone, not a launch, but it marked progress through one of the last hurdles before broader availability.

AI-generated illustration

The filing also placed Apple Intelligence in a larger group of on-device AI services that cleared the same process, alongside systems from Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, Samsung and Nubia. That list shows the approval regime is shaping the AI market for both foreign and domestic firms, with access determined as much by compliance as by technical readiness.

Apple’s AI push briefly ran ahead of the paperwork earlier in the spring, when Apple Intelligence surfaced in mainland China before approval on March 31, 2026. The regulator’s latest registration signals that Apple is still working to bring the service into line with Beijing’s rules, even if the final product will likely look different from the one sold elsewhere.