Apple may split iPhone 18 launch to counter rivals in 2026

Apple is expected to split the iPhone 18 lineup, giving rivals a summer runway while keeping its priciest models for fall and cheaper versions for spring.

Apple is expected to split the iPhone 18 lineup, putting the Pro and Fold models into fall 2026 and holding the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e for spring 2027. The move would preserve Apple’s September spotlight for its most expensive phones while stretching the launch cycle across two seasons instead of one.

That timing lands in a crowded late-summer window. Samsung has confirmed Galaxy Unpacked for July 22, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. EDT, and Google has scheduled Made by Google 2026 for August 12 in New York City. Apple’s own pattern still points to a September reveal, after it held its iPhone 17 event on September 9, 2025, with pre-orders starting September 12.

The strategy also comes as Apple prepares for a leadership handoff. Apple said Tim Cook will become executive chairman and John Ternus will become chief executive effective September 1, 2026, putting the iPhone 18 Pro cycle among the first major product decisions under Ternus. For a company facing a slowing smartphone market, that makes launch timing as important as hardware.

AI-generated illustration

The hardware itself is shaping up as a series of targeted changes rather than a dramatic reset. Regulatory filings in China reportedly list the iPhone 18 Pro battery at 4,288 mAh, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is said to be listed at 5,567 mAh for the U.S. eSIM-only version and 5,391 mAh for the China physical-SIM model. Those figures suggest Apple is still chasing incremental gains in battery life and packaging, not a wholesale redesign.

Cost pressure is moving in the other direction. Counterpoint Research’s bill of materials analysis indicates that the 1TB iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost nearly $300 more in components than the 1TB iPhone 17 Pro Max, with NAND storage and DRAM doing most of the damage. That is the kind of increase Apple can absorb only if it believes customers will pay more for the top tier.

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A major visual overhaul appears to be waiting for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027. That leaves the iPhone 18 Pro as a bridge product: enough newness to keep premium buyers upgrading, but not so much change that Apple burns through its biggest design reset before a milestone year.