Apple Music Adds Bandsintown Concert Integration

Apple Music users will soon discover live concert info from Bandsintown within the app, connecting streaming with real-world events.

Apple Music is taking a significant step toward merging digital music streaming with live event discovery by integrating concert listings from Bandsintown directly into its platform, as first reported by Engadget. This move aims to streamline the way listeners find and attend live music events related to their favorite artists.

What the Integration Offers

The new Bandsintown feature will allow Apple Music users to view upcoming concert dates and event information for artists they follow or listen to, right from within the app. According to Engadget's early report, this partnership is expected to roll out soon, enhancing the in-app experience for millions of music fans.

Bandsintown is one of the leading concert discovery platforms, listing events for over 560,000 artists and aggregating data from thousands of venues worldwide.

Apple Music, among the world's most popular streaming services, boasts a large global user base, creating the potential for significant exposure for both artists and venues.

How the Integration Works

The integration leverages the Apple Music API to display concert and tour information sourced from Bandsintown. Users will be able to browse local shows, purchase tickets, and add events to their calendars, all without leaving the Apple Music app. As detailed in Bandsintown’s integration explainer, this partnership brings together real-time event data and personalized music recommendations.

Industry Impact and Context

This collaboration comes amid a renewed focus on live music, as highlighted in the IFPI Global Music Report 2023, which notes that concert attendance and live events are driving post-pandemic growth in the music industry. By embedding Bandsintown’s dynamic listings into Apple Music, the service is responding to the demand for seamless discovery between streaming and attending live performances.

This integration positions Apple Music alongside peers like Spotify, which already uses Bandsintown for artist tour announcements, but expands the functionality with native in-app listings and ticketing links.

For artists, this could mean increased visibility and attendance at shows as fans are nudged to support acts in real life, turning digital engagement into physical attendance.

Looking Ahead

While Engadget’s coverage did not specify an exact launch date, expectations are high that the feature will roll out globally in the coming months. The move reflects a broader trend of integrating streaming services with live event platforms, offering users a more holistic music experience. As Apple Music continues to expand its offerings, the Bandsintown partnership could become a model for deeper connections between digital platforms and the live music industry.

For fans, artists, and venues alike, the integration represents a streamlined path from listening to live attendance—potentially boosting both music discovery and concert attendance in 2026 and beyond.